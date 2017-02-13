Suspects charged after trying to cash a 53,000 check

Angela Gneiting, Chad Miller, Jaylee Marceau are all charged with forgery after attempting to cash a 52,000 check.

Angela told authorities she received a check in the mail back home in Kalispel but instead of alerting the postal service she decided to keep the check.

She then met up with Miller and drove to Browning to meet Marceau.

Court documents say the trio then drove all the way to Great Falls.

When Marceau agreed to cash the check because she was the only one with an ID.

Miller told her that it was his check and that it belonged to his business.

Marceau said she signed the pay to order of line then passed the check to the EZ money staff.

She knew that the check was not hers and altered the document anyway.

The three were taken into custody without incident.