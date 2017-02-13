Daniels faces 30 Charges after Saturday's high speed chase

Both Judd Daniels Jr. and Owen Hawley appeared in court today after Saturday's high speed chase through Great Falls.

Daniels is facing a total of 30 charges related to Saturday's chase. 20 of them are for criminal endangerment during the chase. There are also three counts of assault on a peace officer, fleeing police and driving while suspended.

The state requested the bond be set at $250,000, citing he is a flight risk and a danger to the community. The judge granted the motion.



Hawley, faces a felony charge of tampering with evidence. According to court documents, Hawley was the passenger in the high speed chase.. During the pursuit police reportedly recovered a semi-automatic weapon that was seen being thrown from the car. They believe the gun was the same gun used in a shooting reported earlier. The state asked for his bond to be set at $50,000. The judge granted the motion.