2/13: Senior Standout: Havre's Parker Filius

If you take a look in the Havre High wrestling room, you might see Parker Filius taking a position of "assistant coach" alongside his father.

"It's pretty good to have him around," said junior wrestler Tyler Schaub. "He does most of the coaching."

"He's been my right hand man for a long time," said head coach Scott Filius. "A lot more than the last couple of years. But he sure made a difference for these young kids."

Parker takes it upon himself to make the underclassmen as strong as possible.

"He helps them out a lot in practice, whether it's moves or just pushing them. 'Get that last pull! Get that last dip!" said senior wrestler Jase Stokes. "They really look up to him."

"He's a big help in the room," added sophomore wrestler Martin Wilkie. "I drill with him every day, so he's been a huge part of my success as well."

Parker's last four years as a Blue Pony have been memorable to say the least, and he's now getting ready to take his talents to Purdue.

"I chose Purdue because I really like the coaching staff, and I like the kids on the team, and where the program's headed," Parker said. "I like the academics at Purdue and I just felt like it was the right fit for me."

But he couldn't leave without making Havre history first by being one of the first ever four-time state wrestling champions alongside his teammate, Jase Stokes.

"It was really cool, Jase Stokes is my best friend, and it was really special to do that with him," Parker said.

"You can't separate Jase and Parker," said Coach Filius. "They've grown up together, we've packed them around forever."

As talented as Parker is, it's really his passion that's made him so successful.

"His work ethic's crazy," Stokes said. "He loves wrestling and he took that to another level."

"He's pretty nuts about wrestling," added Schaub.

And one thing's for sure - his name definitely won't be forgotten in the Treasure State anytime soon.