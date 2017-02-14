Cloture filing moves Zinke closer to Secretary of the Interior p - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Cloture filing moves Zinke closer to Secretary of the Interior position

Ryan Zinke is now one step closer to officially becoming the next Secretary of the Interior, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed cloture on several nominations Monday afternoon, including Zinke's. 

According to the Congressional Research Service, a cloture is essentially a time limit during which the Senate must vote on cabinet nominees. It serves primarily as a way to get the ball rolling, and overcome any potential filibusters. 

Representatives with Senator Steve Daine's office tell KFBB that while there is a technical time period of 30 hours for debate after the cloture, those hours do not run consecutively. They expect for the final vote to take place on or before the beginning of March.

In addition to Zinke, the Senate must still vote on five other cabinet nominations. 

