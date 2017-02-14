February is HeartCaring Month: What you should know

For most, Valentine's Day comes to mind when thinking of February. But for Lacey Gallagher with Benefis Spirit of Women, the month is all about the heart.

"The younger you are, the more time you have to change your numbers," says Gallagher. The numbers she's referencing are those that show blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

That belief is what helped prompt HeartCaring month--during the month of February, Benefis Health System hosts a series of events geared towards heart health, and taking preventative measures to keep yourself healthy and safe from heart disease.

This month will kick off with an event coming up on Thursday, February 16th, from 11:30 to 1:00pm. During the presentation, Dr. Kevin McCrea with Benefis Family Medicine will give a presentation, "Sugar is Not Sweet," highlighting tips and resources for those who may be predisposed to heart disease. Both men and women are welcome, although registration is required.

To RSVP, call Lacey Gallagher at 455-5545

There will be several other events taking place over the next few months, including "Art of the Heart" on Thursday, February 23rd, and "Aspirin for Your Heart" on Thursday, March 16th.

For more information on these events, visit Benefis Health System's website.