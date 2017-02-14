Keeping your community safe - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Keeping your community safe

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Some neighborhoods experience less crime than others, but no neighborhood is crime free. 
according to the city of Great Falls website getting to know your neighbor is the key for keeping you're community safe. 
A man in the Chowen Springs area who says that taking extra safety measures is a must to keep you, and others, safe.
The city also says that you should join or create a neighborhood watch program to let would-be thieves know that someone is always watching and you should also contact authorities if you see any suspicious activity or strangers lurking in your community.

