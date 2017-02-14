Healthy hearts for native americans

Today Great Falls Public Schools and Benefis Healthcare system joined forces again to help promote heart health specifically amongst native americans.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death among native americans and 14.2 percent of the population have diabetes.

This event caters to those needs that the native community may not be aware of.

Several vendors were at Paris Gibson Education Center, giving students and parents health screenings.

A Benefis Representative says that it brings her great joy to see youth so engaged with their health.

She also says that its important to start healthy living young so that they will not have to suffer as some of their relatives have.