A new bill for the home cook

Who doesn't love homemade goodies like jams, cupcakes, and and other treats? If they have been made in a home kitchen you can usually only find those at farmers markets.

Now a bill making it's way through the state legislature could allow chefs to make a business out if it, within their own house.

House bill 352 Montana Local Food Choice Act is getting voted on next week.

Republican Representative Greg Hertz from Polson wants to make its easier to sell home-food produces like pickles, jams and baked good by providing certain exemptions. It would even allow these home cooks to cater without having a licensed kitchen.

Bill sponsor Hertz said the health department does have come concerns though. We will keep you updated on what those concerns are and the bill as it moves through state legislature

