Progressive Masquerade Progressive Dinner, Art and Trolley Tour - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Progressive Masquerade Progressive Dinner, Art and Trolley Tour

Posted: Updated:

Join the Downtown Great Falls Association for this month's Progressive Masquerade Progressive Dinner, Art and Trolley Tour. 

The tour will include signature cocktails at Pizazz, where participants will kick off the Mardi Gras theme with a Mardi Gras mask. After cocktails, guests will take a ride on the Historic Trolley to Gallery 16 for some art and appetizers. Following appetizers, participants will head over to Crooked Tree Coffee and Cakes for a catered dinner by Rhonda Atkins. To wrap up the night, guests will head to the Ursuline Centre for dessert and a tour fo the building. 

Organizer Jane Surmi says the event is a great way for guests to make new friends and learn more about the Electric City. Tickets are $45, and go towards the Downtown Great Falls Association.

The event kicks off at 5:00pm.

For more information about the event, search "Mardi Gras Progressive Trolley Tour" on Facebook, or call 406-453-6151

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular