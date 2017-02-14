Join the Downtown Great Falls Association for this month's Progressive Masquerade Progressive Dinner, Art and Trolley Tour.

The tour will include signature cocktails at Pizazz, where participants will kick off the Mardi Gras theme with a Mardi Gras mask. After cocktails, guests will take a ride on the Historic Trolley to Gallery 16 for some art and appetizers. Following appetizers, participants will head over to Crooked Tree Coffee and Cakes for a catered dinner by Rhonda Atkins. To wrap up the night, guests will head to the Ursuline Centre for dessert and a tour fo the building.

Organizer Jane Surmi says the event is a great way for guests to make new friends and learn more about the Electric City. Tickets are $45, and go towards the Downtown Great Falls Association.

The event kicks off at 5:00pm.

For more information about the event, search "Mardi Gras Progressive Trolley Tour" on Facebook, or call 406-453-6151