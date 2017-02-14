Blackfeet members head to Hawaii on a cultural exchange

The push for Native American cultural and language preservation is continuing not just in the state but nationwide. Members from the Blackfeet Nation in Browning recently returned from a trip to Hawaii. There, they learned how native Hawaiians are teaching and preserving their own culture.

Since the start of the year, Montana law markers are putting forth effort into supporting local tribes teaching their languages. The Little Shell Chippewa and the Blackfeet even have language apps.

The idea behind these trips is so both cultures could give each other different ideas about how to maintain their languages.

"Our cultures are not so much different, even to this present day we are not so much different because we're struggling with the same thing, the loss of our culture and the loss of our language a huge factor, but I just found it amazing about close we are even though we are far apart."

They said seeing the children speaking their language fluently gives them hope for the people here. The program seems to be working, as many children at the immersion school in browning speak more Blackfoot than their own parents.