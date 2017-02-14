2/14: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2/14: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

By Alexis Hatfield, Sports Reporter
High School basketball highlights and scores for games held on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Belgrade 51, Butte Central 50
    
Billings Central 59, Lewistown (Fergus) 51, OT
    
Billings Senior 65, Billings Skyview 63
    
Miles City 59, Hardin 53
    
Missoula Sentinel 47, Helena 41
    
District 7B
Play-In    
Troy 65, Eureka 60
    
District 2C at Sidney
First Round    
Bainville 60, Plentywood 46
    
Culbertson 53, Brockton 47
    
Mon-Dak 58, Circle 28
    
Richey-Lambert 65, Froid/Medicine Lake 45
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Billings Senior 40, Billings Skyview 38
    
Butte Central 57, Belgrade 36
    
District 7B
Play-In    
Eureka 57, Thompson Falls 31