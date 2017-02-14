2/14: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

High School basketball highlights and scores for games held on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Belgrade 51, Butte Central 50



Billings Central 59, Lewistown (Fergus) 51, OT



Billings Senior 65, Billings Skyview 63



Miles City 59, Hardin 53



Missoula Sentinel 47, Helena 41



District 7B

Play-In

Troy 65, Eureka 60



District 2C at Sidney

First Round

Bainville 60, Plentywood 46



Culbertson 53, Brockton 47



Mon-Dak 58, Circle 28



Richey-Lambert 65, Froid/Medicine Lake 45



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Billings Senior 40, Billings Skyview 38



Butte Central 57, Belgrade 36



District 7B

Play-In

Eureka 57, Thompson Falls 31