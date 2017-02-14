2/14: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

High School basketball highlights and scores for games held on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Belgrade 51, Butte Central 50
Billings Central 59, Lewistown (Fergus) 51, OT
Billings Senior 65, Billings Skyview 63
Miles City 59, Hardin 53
Missoula Sentinel 47, Helena 41
District 7B
Play-In
Troy 65, Eureka 60
District 2C at Sidney
First Round
Bainville 60, Plentywood 46
Culbertson 53, Brockton 47
Mon-Dak 58, Circle 28
Richey-Lambert 65, Froid/Medicine Lake 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Billings Senior 40, Billings Skyview 38
Butte Central 57, Belgrade 36
District 7B
Play-In
Eureka 57, Thompson Falls 31
