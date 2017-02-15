New Commissioner one step closer - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

New Commissioner one step closer

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

The process of appointing a new commissioner of political practices is one step closer. 
As the nominating committee gets ready to review the applications that committee is comprised of 4 people including the house speaker, senate president, and minority leaders for the house and senate.
They will select two to five finalists tomorrow. 
Those names will be submitted to the governor who will then appoint a successor within 30 days. 
The new commissioner is responsible for investigating alleged violations of election campaign laws, enforcing campaign practice and finance laws. 
we reached out to Governor Bullock today to talk with him about this position and get his reaction to the bill that could possibly eliminate this position all together.
We are still waiting for his response.

