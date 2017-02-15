New Commissioner one step closer

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula.