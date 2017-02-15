Special Olympic athletes seeking coaches - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Special Olympic athletes seeking coaches

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

The Special Olympics athletes of the Great Falls are reaching out to the community for your help. 
Sports can be a powerful force. 
It can shift the focus from disability to ability, from isolation to involvement. 
These athletes are depending on your help so that they can continue to so what they love. 
They are looking to fill several volunteer coaching positions so that these warriors can compete in this years summer games. 
Josh Anderson says that being apart of this program has helped him go on adventures that he never thought he would go on.
He also said that having more volunteers allows him and his teammates to try new sports.
Free training will be provided and also free smiles, hugs and a lifelong friendship. 
Laurie Roberts, a volunteer, says that being a coach would make a difference in these athletes lives and also yours.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Iran incumbent Rouhani holds commanding lead in vote tally

    Iran incumbent Rouhani holds commanding lead in vote tally

    Saturday, May 20 2017 4:33 AM EDT2017-05-20 08:33:25 GMT
    Iran says incumbent President Hassan Rouhani is ahead of his nearest competitor in an initial count of votes in the election.
    Iran says incumbent President Hassan Rouhani is ahead of his nearest competitor in an initial count of votes in the election.

  • Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:18:53 GMT

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

  • 5/18: Northern C Divisional Track and Field Highlights & Results

    5/18: Northern C Divisional Track and Field Highlights & Results

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:41:13 GMT

    Northern C Divisional track and field meet held at Memorial Stadium. Highlights and Results.

    Northern C Divisional track and field meet held at Memorial Stadium. Highlights and Results.

  • The Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade Is This Saturday!

    The Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade Is This Saturday!

    Saturday, May 18 2013 1:50 AM EDT2013-05-18 05:50:36 GMT
    Photo From Spokane Lilac FestivalPhoto From Spokane Lilac Festival
    KHQ.COM - It's a tradition here in Spokane, the 75th annual Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade, and it's this weekend! Here's what you need to know if you plan to attend on Saturday.
    KHQ.COM - It's a tradition here in Spokane, the 75th annual Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade, and it's this weekend! Here's what you need to know if you plan to attend on Saturday.

  • Alyssa Flores

    Alyssa Flores

    Alyssa Flores

    Tuesday, September 22 2015 4:50 PM EDT2015-09-22 20:50:50 GMT
    Born and raised in Southern California, Alyssa Flores joined the KFBB team in September of 2015 as the Helena General Assignment Reporter.Alyssa’s passion for broadcast journalism began at a young age watching her aunt and uncle report and anchor for stations all over the country. She pursued that passion at California State University-Fullerton where she majored in communications with an emphasis in broadcast journalism and a minor in Spanish. 
    Born and raised in Southern California, Alyssa Flores joined the KFBB team in September of 2015 as the Helena General Assignment Reporter.Alyssa’s passion for broadcast journalism began at a young age watching her aunt and uncle report and anchor for stations all over the country. She pursued that passion at California State University-Fullerton where she majored in communications with an emphasis in broadcast journalism and a minor in Spanish. 