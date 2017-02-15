Red Dog's trial set for May

Great Falls - There are new details Wednesday about the trial of a woman who's accused of killing a 13-month-old child. Court documents say the toddler was beaten to death and thrown in a dumpster last spring in Poplar. Now, Janelle Red Dog is facing charges of first and second degree murder in the death of Kenzley Olson.

Her trial was set for Feb. 27. However, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris decided to delay the trial in order to give Red Dog's defender ample time to prepare. She has plead not guilty and faces the possibility of life in prison if she's convicted. Red Dog's trial has been set for May 22 in Great Falls.