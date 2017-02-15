Happy "Random Acts of Kindness" week! - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Happy "Random Acts of Kindness" week!

GREAT FALLS -

February 12-18 is “Random Acts of Kindness” week, and if you're in need of a few ideas to finish out the week, RandomActsofKindness.org has a few for you.

The possibilities are endless. You can add a few more coins if someone's parking meter is running out, leave extra change in the laundry mat, or simply smile at the next person you see. You can register on the site and keep track of acts that you've done or plan to do.

The random acts of kindness week is an annual opportunity to focus on the good and unite through kindness. The week long celebration demonstrates that kindness is contagious and it all starts with one act. It's simply an opportunity to leave the world better than we found it and inspire others to do the same.

