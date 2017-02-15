Shane Etzwiler: New President & CEO of Great Falls Chamber of Commerce

The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce has been in limbo this past year searching for a President/CEO to replace former president Brad Livingston. Then, earlier this month the chamber found a candidate who says he has no plans of leaving anytime soon.

Shane Etzwiler is wrapping up his third week as the chamber's new President, and we wanted to hear what his plans are for the future of great falls businesses. Our Amanda Roley sat down with Etzwiler today to ask those questions