Shane Etzwiler: New President & CEO of Great Falls Chamber of Co - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Shane Etzwiler: New President & CEO of Great Falls Chamber of Commerce

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce has been in limbo this past year searching for a President/CEO to replace former president Brad Livingston. Then, earlier this month the chamber found a candidate who says he has no plans of leaving anytime soon.

Shane Etzwiler is wrapping up his third week as the chamber's new President, and we wanted to hear what his plans are for the future of great falls businesses. Our Amanda Roley sat down with Etzwiler today to ask those questions

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:31:04 GMT

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

  • Taiwan's Tsai keeps domestic focus amid China's isolation

    Taiwan's Tsai keeps domestic focus amid China's isolation

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:53 AM EDT2017-05-20 07:53:19 GMT
    After a year in office, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's administration is shunned by an angry China, but domestic concerns appear to be trumping relations with Beijing.
    After a year in office, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's administration is shunned by an angry China, but domestic concerns appear to be trumping relations with Beijing.

  • Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'dissatisfied'

    Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'dissatisfied'

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:13 AM EDT2017-05-20 07:13:31 GMT
    The family of a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a white Ohio police officer after a suspected robbery last year says it's "completely dissatisfied" with how the investigation was handled after a grand jury voted...
    The family of a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a white Ohio police officer after a suspected robbery last year says it's "completely dissatisfied" with how the investigation was handled after a grand jury voted not to indict the officer.

  • Trump receives regal welcome in Saudi Arabia

    Trump receives regal welcome in Saudi Arabia

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:23 AM EDT2017-05-20 13:23:51 GMT
    Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.
    Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.

  • Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:18:53 GMT

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 