UGF Wrestling Team Ends Season with Near Perfect Record

The University of Great Falls men's wrestling team ended the regular season with a near perfect record at 13-2.

In the last regular season coaches' top 20 poll the Argos are ranked eighth in the NAIA.

On Wednesday, UGF held its final practice before the team heads to the NAIA west regionals tournament in Redding, California on Saturday.

The Argos are sending 12 wrestlers and three quarters are sophomores and freshmen. Six out of the 12 are ranked nationally. These guys are all fighting for qualifying spots at nationals next month in Topeka, Kansas.

With the season the Argos have had this year, redshirt freshman John Hensely doesn't feel any pressure going into competition.

"I think we're already to let it rip," he said. "We're all young and young bulls and we're here to tear it up so. That's the plan."

His coach added, "when we wrestle loose, we wrestle unbelievable. This is a loose fun group to coach. When they are having fun and not having pressure and not burden on their shoulders they're absolutely amazing to coach and they're absolutely amazing on the wrestling match. So that's what we're focusing on."