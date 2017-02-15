Legislation reintroduced to protect Montana firefighters

Legislation with bipartisan support, along with the backing of multiple national organizations, is now hitting Helena once again.

The legislation was reintroduced today by Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester.

According to Senator Daines' office, the Firefighter Cancer Registry Act would monitor and study the relationship between career-long exposure to fumes and toxins, and the prevalence of cancer in firefighters. The goal: to connect any possible links between the two, and in turn respond with more protections.

The registry would also begin more systematically keeping track of firefighters in the state who are diagnosed with cancer.

The Senators released the following statements Wednesday in a press release:

“Each and every day, firefighters across the nation are putting their lives at risk to protect ours,” Daines stated. “While we cannot thank them enough for their courage and heroic duties, we must take action and protect them to the best of our abilities when their lives are on the line.”

“Montana firefighters keep our families, our property, and our communities safe every day,” Tester said. “This bill will help us identify health risks and track critical data so we can better protect our first responders as they put their lives on the front line.”