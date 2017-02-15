"Dive-in" Movie at Morony Natatorium - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

"Dive-in" Movie at Morony Natatorium

Posted: Updated:

Calling all mermaids and mermen! The Morony Natatorium is hosting it's 4th "Dine-in" Movie Night this Friday, and will feature Disney classic, "The Little Mermaid."

Families will have the chance to get some swimming hours in beginning at 4:00pm, with the movie kicking off at about 6:00pm. There will be pizza and root beer floats available for $5.

Organizer Marian Permann says the event has been incredibly successful, especially since moving the movie nights inside from the Electric City Water Park (weather, she says, is not always forgiving).

Plus, Permann says the night is a cheap and great way for families to spend some quality time together, and includes a little bit of everything: exercise, food, and movies!

The night will take place on Friday, February 17th at the Morony Natatorium in Great Falls. Tickets are $5. Open swim kicks off at 4:00pm, and the movie begins at 6:00pm.

For more information, visit the Natatorium website, or call at 452-3733

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:31:04 GMT

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

  • Taiwan's Tsai keeps domestic focus amid China's isolation

    Taiwan's Tsai keeps domestic focus amid China's isolation

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:53 AM EDT2017-05-20 07:53:19 GMT
    After a year in office, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's administration is shunned by an angry China, but domestic concerns appear to be trumping relations with Beijing.
    After a year in office, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's administration is shunned by an angry China, but domestic concerns appear to be trumping relations with Beijing.

  • Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'dissatisfied'

    Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'dissatisfied'

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:13 AM EDT2017-05-20 07:13:31 GMT
    The family of a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a white Ohio police officer after a suspected robbery last year says it's "completely dissatisfied" with how the investigation was handled after a grand jury voted...
    The family of a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a white Ohio police officer after a suspected robbery last year says it's "completely dissatisfied" with how the investigation was handled after a grand jury voted not to indict the officer.

  • Trump receives regal welcome in Saudi Arabia

    Trump receives regal welcome in Saudi Arabia

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:31 AM EDT2017-05-20 13:31:50 GMT
    Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.
    Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.

  • Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:18:53 GMT

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 