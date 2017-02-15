"Dive-in" Movie at Morony Natatorium

Calling all mermaids and mermen! The Morony Natatorium is hosting it's 4th "Dine-in" Movie Night this Friday, and will feature Disney classic, "The Little Mermaid."

Families will have the chance to get some swimming hours in beginning at 4:00pm, with the movie kicking off at about 6:00pm. There will be pizza and root beer floats available for $5.

Organizer Marian Permann says the event has been incredibly successful, especially since moving the movie nights inside from the Electric City Water Park (weather, she says, is not always forgiving).

Plus, Permann says the night is a cheap and great way for families to spend some quality time together, and includes a little bit of everything: exercise, food, and movies!

The night will take place on Friday, February 17th at the Morony Natatorium in Great Falls. Tickets are $5. Open swim kicks off at 4:00pm, and the movie begins at 6:00pm.

For more information, visit the Natatorium website, or call at 452-3733