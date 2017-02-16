2/15 High School Basketball Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2/15 High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Hamilton 54, Corvallis 52
    
District 3B at Colstrip
First Round    
Baker 42, Forsyth 33
    
Lame Deer 84, St. Labre 63
    
District 4C at Custer
First Round    
Northern Cheyenne 68, Terry 65
    
Wibaux 66, Broadus 24
    
District 6C at Huntley Project
First Round    
Bridger 70, Roberts 45
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 56, Broadview-Lavina 39
    
District 10C at Great Falls
Play-In    
Cascade 72, Augusta 49
    
First Round    
Sunburst 69, Simms 25
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 3B at Colstrip
First Round    
Baker 53, Forsyth 44, OT
    
St. Labre 71, Lodge Grass 54
    
District 2C at Sidney
Second Round    
Bainville 58, Brockton 18
    
Circle 38, Savage 36
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 39, Culbertson 26
    
Richey-Lambert 40, Fairview 36
    
District 4C at Custer
First Round    
Melstone 55, Custer-Hysham 26
    
Northern Cheyenne 53, Broadus 48
    
Terry 40, Jordan 39
    
Wibaux 49, Ekalaka 48
    
District 6C at Huntley Project
First Round    
Broadview-Lavina 43, Reed Point-Rapelje 26
    
Fromberg 60, Harlowton 30
    
Park City 58, Bridger 23
    
Plenty Coups 56, Absarokee 53
    
District 9C at Havre
First Round    

Box Elder 57, Big Sandy 16
    
Chinook 45, Turner 36
    
Fort Benton 68, Hays-Lodgepole 33
    
North Star 45, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 40
    
District 10C at Great Falls
Play-In    
Sunburst 45, Dutton-Brady 43
    
First Round    
Cascade 47, Valier 28
    
Great Falls Central 64, Sunburst 18
    
Heart Butte 48, Power 44
    
Simms 46, Augusta 32
 