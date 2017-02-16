2/15 High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Hamilton 54, Corvallis 52
District 3B at Colstrip
First Round
Baker 42, Forsyth 33
Lame Deer 84, St. Labre 63
District 4C at Custer
First Round
Northern Cheyenne 68, Terry 65
Wibaux 66, Broadus 24
District 6C at Huntley Project
First Round
Bridger 70, Roberts 45
Reed Point-Rapelje 56, Broadview-Lavina 39
District 10C at Great Falls
Play-In
Cascade 72, Augusta 49
First Round
Sunburst 69, Simms 25
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 3B at Colstrip
First Round
Baker 53, Forsyth 44, OT
St. Labre 71, Lodge Grass 54
District 2C at Sidney
Second Round
Bainville 58, Brockton 18
Circle 38, Savage 36
Froid/Medicine Lake 39, Culbertson 26
Richey-Lambert 40, Fairview 36
District 4C at Custer
First Round
Melstone 55, Custer-Hysham 26
Northern Cheyenne 53, Broadus 48
Terry 40, Jordan 39
Wibaux 49, Ekalaka 48
District 6C at Huntley Project
First Round
Broadview-Lavina 43, Reed Point-Rapelje 26
Fromberg 60, Harlowton 30
Park City 58, Bridger 23
Plenty Coups 56, Absarokee 53
District 9C at Havre
First Round
Box Elder 57, Big Sandy 16
Chinook 45, Turner 36
Fort Benton 68, Hays-Lodgepole 33
North Star 45, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 40
District 10C at Great Falls
Play-In
Sunburst 45, Dutton-Brady 43
First Round
Cascade 47, Valier 28
Great Falls Central 64, Sunburst 18
Heart Butte 48, Power 44
Simms 46, Augusta 32
