Bill Proposes Increasing Tax on Wine

In an effort to increase state revenue, one Montana legislator is suggesting a tax increase that is going to give wine drinkers something to really whine about.



Senator Lea Whitford of Cut Bank is sponsoring bill that suggest upping the tax on wine.



"It's going to effect both our bottle shop where consumers buy bottles to-go as well as those enjoying a glass of wine in house," said Jill Robert, owner of Hawthorne Bottle Shop and Tasting Room.



She was one of the small business owners that opposes the bill that would raise the from 27 cents to 54 cents on a liter.



"I worry about us but I also worry about businesses that are even smaller than we are," said Roberts."It's going to take a lot of work on our end to try to continue to compete against the big [box stores], the big grocery stores and drug stores."



But Senator Whitford says this is one of the bills that is going to help balance the state's budget and would amount to only 4 cents per glass of wine. She adds the wine tax has not been increased since 1985 and if the tax raise actually reflected inflation, it would be even higher.



Business owners say the wine industry is being singled out and call the tax a small business killer. They point out doubling the tax would make Montana the state with the fourth highest wine tax.



"It's hard enough to try to sell these specialty boutique wines at a friendly price to begin with and so when the price tag is going to go up, 50 cents is a big deal," said Roberts.

"Any of the taxes or increases that we see increasing throughout the state are going to effect our consumer," says Senator Whitford. "and that's with everything that we see coming in as far as potential revenue streams."



Senator Whitford says she welcomes other ideas out there that would produce revenue.



"We are open to suggestions as to how we can get additional revenues into our state but this is an option for now"



A fiscal note attached to the bill estimates it will bring in $3.6 million in fiscal year 2018.

































