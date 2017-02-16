Bill further protects Montana LGBTQ community

Advocates and opponents of the LGBTQ community testified before the House Judiciary Committee for a bill that would extend non-discrimination protections for gays, lesbians and transgender people in Montana.



Several Montana cities including Missoula, Helena and Bozeman currently include the LGBTQ community in their non-discrimination city ordinances, but supporters of the bill say that is not enough.

Bill sponsor Representative Kelly McCarthy from Billings says that aside from the bill being the right thing to do, it would be good for Montana from a business stand point. He and proponents point to North Carolina as an example of a state that suffered economic consequences for not protecting the LGBTQ community. In the summer of 2016, the NBA All-Star Game was relocated to another city and several concerts by prominent artists were canceled after the state passed their "bathroom bill." McCarthy adds that companies are discouraged from moving to Montana under the current non-discrimination protections.

Other proponents recalled times they experienced discrimination because of their sexual orientation.



"On the hood of my car the word fag was written in large red letters," said bill proponent Angie Ronaldo. She and her partner were part of a lawsuit in 2014 that was successful in overturning a ban on same-sex marriages. Her car was vandalized after she and her partner filed the lawsuit.

"There has never been a time in my life where I felt so full of fear just for being who I was."

Opponents included business owners and religious leaders, some who argued that LGBT people do not deserve special protection because doing so infringes on their religious beliefs.



"There are consequences to this life style. Inherent consequences. Legislation like this will not eliminate but merely exacerbate," said bill opponent Rick Vaught.



Similar legislation has been proposed and unsuccessful in several legislative session in the past.

