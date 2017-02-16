Bill further protects Montana LGBTQ community - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Bill further protects Montana LGBTQ community

Posted: Updated:

Advocates and opponents of the LGBTQ community testified before the House Judiciary Committee for a bill that would extend non-discrimination protections for gays, lesbians and transgender people in Montana.
 
Several Montana cities including Missoula, Helena and Bozeman currently include the LGBTQ community in their non-discrimination city ordinances, but supporters of the bill say that is not enough.

Bill sponsor Representative Kelly McCarthy from Billings says that aside from the bill being the right thing to do, it would be good for Montana from a business stand point. He and proponents point to North Carolina as an example of a state that suffered economic consequences for not protecting the LGBTQ community. In the summer of 2016, the  NBA All-Star Game was relocated to another city and several concerts by prominent artists were canceled after the state passed their "bathroom bill." McCarthy adds that companies are discouraged from moving to Montana under the current non-discrimination protections.

Other proponents recalled times they experienced discrimination because of their sexual orientation.
 
"On the hood of my car the word fag was written in large red letters," said bill proponent Angie Ronaldo. She and her partner were part of a lawsuit in 2014 that was successful in overturning a ban on same-sex marriages. Her car was vandalized after she and her partner filed the lawsuit.

"There has never been a time in my life where I felt so full of fear just for being who I was."

Opponents included business owners and religious leaders, some who argued that LGBT people do not deserve special protection because doing so infringes on their religious beliefs.
 
"There are consequences to this life style. Inherent consequences. Legislation like this will not eliminate but merely exacerbate," said bill opponent Rick Vaught.
 
Similar legislation has been proposed and unsuccessful in several legislative session in the past.
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:31:04 GMT

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

  • Taiwan's Tsai keeps domestic focus amid China's isolation

    Taiwan's Tsai keeps domestic focus amid China's isolation

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:53 AM EDT2017-05-20 07:53:19 GMT
    After a year in office, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's administration is shunned by an angry China, but domestic concerns appear to be trumping relations with Beijing.
    After a year in office, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's administration is shunned by an angry China, but domestic concerns appear to be trumping relations with Beijing.

  • Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'dissatisfied'

    Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'dissatisfied'

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:13 AM EDT2017-05-20 07:13:31 GMT
    The family of a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a white Ohio police officer after a suspected robbery last year says it's "completely dissatisfied" with how the investigation was handled after a grand jury voted...
    The family of a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a white Ohio police officer after a suspected robbery last year says it's "completely dissatisfied" with how the investigation was handled after a grand jury voted not to indict the officer.

  • Trump receives regal welcome in Saudi Arabia

    Trump receives regal welcome in Saudi Arabia

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:31 AM EDT2017-05-20 13:31:50 GMT
    Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.
    Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.

  • Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:18:53 GMT

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 