Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Shelby's Andrew Johnson

If there's an opportunity to help people, odds are Shelby High School three-sport athlete Andrew Johnson is there to lend a hand.

"You see him at almost every event," said Shelby basketball player T.J. Reynolds.

"I was in a bind with a hoop shoot about a month ago and he popped right in and helped right away," said Shelby basketball coach Tom Reynolds.

Andrew is also involved in National Honors Society. Through the organization, he puts on food drives to benefit the Sagebrush food pantry, which gives people around Shelby a place they can go to feed their families. Andrew is also making Shelby a healthier place to live through his involvement in a club called 'React.'

"(The group is called) High Schoolers Against Tobacco," he said. "We proposed a thing to the city council. We're going to try to get tobacco out of our parks."

Andrew also reaches out to younger students to not only get them involved, but to make sure the causes continue beyond his time as a Coyote.

"I want to help out with the younger class like he did to me," said T.J.

In Key Club, Andrew impacts people on a global scale.

"We trick or treat for UNICEF," Andrew said. "We went around door to door collecting money. The money gets put toward kids for clean water and food in third world countries."

Andrew also coordinates blood drives.

"I'm pretty sure they take it wherever it's needed," he added.

Whether it's at home, or around the world:

"I like to give back because our community has set such a great example," said Andrew.

"That's very important to, and I think that will continue for the rest of his life," added T.J.