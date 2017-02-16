Tax Time Raises Fraud Alert Status

Tax time is prime season for identity theft. That is why many tax preparers say you should file early. In some cases you could be eligible for free file.

Anyone who's adjusted gross income is $56,000 or less is eligible to file their taxes for free online.

While there are many programs out there, Rural Dynamics Incorporated of Great Falls says, Vita program is a great place to start.

It is an IRS program designed to help low and moderate-income taxpayers complete their annual tax returns at no cost.

Jennifer Lehman with RDI says, "Volunteers at Vita site which is the volunteer income tax assistance program the are all certified they have all trained and tested and we have quality review checks."

Over 50 % Montanan's qualify for this program, and Lehman encourages any and everybody to take advantage of this program.

