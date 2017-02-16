Governor still waiting on list of candidates

The governor is still waiting on a list of candidates to choose his new commissioner from but it looks like that wont happen until Monday.

House Speaker Knudsen said,they've received late applications and because of that they're pushing their meeting to Monday.

He also said that the State of Montana has some of the most stringent campaign finance reporting laws,and therefore we deserve someone who will execute those laws.

We asked him about his thoughts on the bill to eliminate the office of commissioner of political practice. He said that he thinks that its good that the house is having discussions like this and talking about reforming the office but, just like the governor mentioned earlier, he also doesn't think the bill will pass.

If the nomination committee fails to submit names agreed to by the the majority members, the governor could end up appointing anyone who meets the qualifications.