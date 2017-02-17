2/16: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

High school district basketball highlights and scores from games held on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

Billings Central 46, Laurel 43

Frenchtown 60, Stevensville 59

Kalispell Glacier 62, Missoula Big Sky 46

Missoula Sentinel 53, Helena Capital 37

Whitefish 56, Columbia Falls 41

District 3B at Colstrip

Semifinal

Colstrip 49, Baker 41

Lame Deer 85, Lodge Grass 76

District 4B at Red Lodge

First Round

Huntley Project 66, Red Lodge 47

Shepherd 43, Columbus 34

District 5B at Belgrade

First Round

Jefferson (Boulder) 44, Manhattan 37

Three Forks 53, Big Timber 43

District 6B at Hamilton

First Round

Anaconda 68, St. Ignatius 61

Florence 57, Ronan 52

District 7B

First Round

Bigfork 68, Troy 21

Thompson Falls 43, Libby 41

District 2C at Sidney

Second Round

Fairview 63, Culbertson 38

Froid/Medicine Lake 53, Circle 50

Plentywood 67, Brockton 47

Savage 64, Richey-Lambert 61

District 3C at Glasgow

First Round

Nashua 48, Lustre Christian 31

North Country 73, Dodson 41

District 4C at Custer

Second Round

Ekalaka 50, Jordan 49

Melstone 68, Custer-Hysham 32

District 6C at Huntley Project

First Round

Harlowton 72, Absarokee 34

Plenty Coups 94, Park City 84

District 8C at Lewistown

First Round

Belt 59, Winnet-Grass Range 11

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 64, Roy-Winifred 41

District 9C at Havre

First Round

Box Elder 92, Turner 27

Chinook 66, Big Sandy 25

Hays-Lodgepole 72, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 33

North Star 50, Fort Benton 36

Disctrict 12C at Butte Central

First Round

Drummond 61, Sheridan 30

Twin Bridges 66, Lima 11

District 10C at Great Falls

First Round

Dutton-Brady 72, Great Falls Central 48

Heart Butte 68, Cascade 42

District 11C at Manhattan Christian

First Round

Lone Peak 68, West Yellowstone 43

White Sulphur Springs 47, Shields Valley 37

District 13C at Frenchtown

First Round

Darby 76, Victor 41

Lincoln 63, Clark Fork 37

District 14C at Pablo

First Round

Arlee 75, Two Eagle River 33

Charlo 45, St. Regis 43

Hot Springs 59, Noxon 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Columbia Falls 80, Whitefish 11

Dillon 55, Belgrade 37

Kalispell Glacier 44, Missoula Big Sky 28

Missoula Hellgate 53, Kalispell Flathead 43

Missoula Sentinel 46, Helena Capital 44

District 1B at Cut Bank

First Round

Rocky Boy 63, Conrad 35

Shelby 55, Cut Bank 50

District 2B at Malta

Play-In

Glasgow 51, Harlem 40

District 3B at Colstrip

Semifinal

Colstrip 60, Baker 30

St. Labre 73, Lame Deer 60

District 4B at Red Lodge

First Round

Roundup 35, Joliet 27

Shepherd 41, Columbus 30

District 5B at Belgrade

First Round

Big Timber 50, Manhattan 33

Jefferson (Boulder) 43, Whitehall 33

District 6B at Hamilton

First Round

Missoula Loyola 45, Anaconda 35, OT

District 7B

First Round

Bigfork 52, Libby 40

Troy 54, Eureka 32

District 3C at Glasgow

First Round

Frazer 76, Nashua 38

Lustre Christian 46, Dodson 26

District 4C at Custer

Second Round

Broadus 39, Custer-Hysham 27

Ekalaka 59, Jordan 50

Melstone 47, Northern Cheyenne 30

Wibaux 54, Terry 40

District 6C at Huntley Project

Second Round

Bridger 53, Reed Point-Rapelje 43

Broadview-Lavina 56, Park City 51

Fromberg 57, Absarokee 31

Harlowton 54, Plenty Coups 39

District 8C at Lewistown

First Round

Belt 60, Geraldine/Highwood 13

Roy-Winifred 43, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 15

Winnet-Grass Range 42, Centerville 34

District 9C at Havre

Second Round

Box Elder 76, Chinook 37

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 67, Hays-Lodgepole 50

Turner 45, Big Sandy 28

District 10C at Great Falls

Second Round

Augusta 41, Valier 39

Great Falls Central 66, Heart Butte 23

Power 45, Sunburst 26

Simms 36, Cascade 34

Loser Out

Augusta 44, Dutton-Brady 36, OT

District 11C at Manhattan Christian

First Round

Shields Valley 63, Gardiner 18

White Sulphur Springs 45, West Yellowstone 17

District 12C at Butte

First Round

Drummond 42, Lima 19

Phillipsburg 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 23

Twin Bridges 64, Sheridan 9

District 13C at Frenchtown

First Round

Darby 48, Lincoln 31

Victor 46, Valley Christian 36

District 14C at Pablo

First Round

Charlo 40, Noxon 34

Plains 60, Hot Springs 43