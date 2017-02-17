2/16: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

High school district basketball highlights and scores from games held on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Billings Central 46, Laurel 43
Frenchtown 60, Stevensville 59
Kalispell Glacier 62, Missoula Big Sky 46
Missoula Sentinel 53, Helena Capital 37
Whitefish 56, Columbia Falls 41
District 3B at Colstrip
Semifinal
Colstrip 49, Baker 41
Lame Deer 85, Lodge Grass 76
District 4B at Red Lodge
First Round
Huntley Project 66, Red Lodge 47
Shepherd 43, Columbus 34
District 5B at Belgrade
First Round
Jefferson (Boulder) 44, Manhattan 37
Three Forks 53, Big Timber 43
District 6B at Hamilton
First Round
Anaconda 68, St. Ignatius 61
Florence 57, Ronan 52
District 7B
First Round
Bigfork 68, Troy 21
Thompson Falls 43, Libby 41
District 2C at Sidney
Second Round
Fairview 63, Culbertson 38
Froid/Medicine Lake 53, Circle 50
Plentywood 67, Brockton 47
Savage 64, Richey-Lambert 61
District 3C at Glasgow
First Round
Nashua 48, Lustre Christian 31
North Country 73, Dodson 41
District 4C at Custer
Second Round
Ekalaka 50, Jordan 49
Melstone 68, Custer-Hysham 32
District 6C at Huntley Project
First Round
Harlowton 72, Absarokee 34
Plenty Coups 94, Park City 84
District 8C at Lewistown
First Round
Belt 59, Winnet-Grass Range 11
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 64, Roy-Winifred 41
District 9C at Havre
First Round
Box Elder 92, Turner 27
Chinook 66, Big Sandy 25
Hays-Lodgepole 72, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 33
North Star 50, Fort Benton 36
Disctrict 12C at Butte Central
First Round
Drummond 61, Sheridan 30
Twin Bridges 66, Lima 11
District 10C at Great Falls
First Round
Dutton-Brady 72, Great Falls Central 48
Heart Butte 68, Cascade 42
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
First Round
Lone Peak 68, West Yellowstone 43
White Sulphur Springs 47, Shields Valley 37
District 13C at Frenchtown
First Round
Darby 76, Victor 41
Lincoln 63, Clark Fork 37
District 14C at Pablo
First Round
Arlee 75, Two Eagle River 33
Charlo 45, St. Regis 43
Hot Springs 59, Noxon 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Columbia Falls 80, Whitefish 11
Dillon 55, Belgrade 37
Kalispell Glacier 44, Missoula Big Sky 28
Missoula Hellgate 53, Kalispell Flathead 43
Missoula Sentinel 46, Helena Capital 44
District 1B at Cut Bank
First Round
Rocky Boy 63, Conrad 35
Shelby 55, Cut Bank 50
District 2B at Malta
Play-In
Glasgow 51, Harlem 40
District 3B at Colstrip
Semifinal
Colstrip 60, Baker 30
St. Labre 73, Lame Deer 60
District 4B at Red Lodge
First Round
Roundup 35, Joliet 27
Shepherd 41, Columbus 30
District 5B at Belgrade
First Round
Big Timber 50, Manhattan 33
Jefferson (Boulder) 43, Whitehall 33
District 6B at Hamilton
First Round
Missoula Loyola 45, Anaconda 35, OT
District 7B
First Round
Bigfork 52, Libby 40
Troy 54, Eureka 32
District 3C at Glasgow
First Round
Frazer 76, Nashua 38
Lustre Christian 46, Dodson 26
District 4C at Custer
Second Round
Broadus 39, Custer-Hysham 27
Ekalaka 59, Jordan 50
Melstone 47, Northern Cheyenne 30
Wibaux 54, Terry 40
District 6C at Huntley Project
Second Round
Bridger 53, Reed Point-Rapelje 43
Broadview-Lavina 56, Park City 51
Fromberg 57, Absarokee 31
Harlowton 54, Plenty Coups 39
District 8C at Lewistown
First Round
Belt 60, Geraldine/Highwood 13
Roy-Winifred 43, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 15
Winnet-Grass Range 42, Centerville 34
District 9C at Havre
Second Round
Box Elder 76, Chinook 37
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 67, Hays-Lodgepole 50
Turner 45, Big Sandy 28
District 10C at Great Falls
Second Round
Augusta 41, Valier 39
Great Falls Central 66, Heart Butte 23
Power 45, Sunburst 26
Simms 36, Cascade 34
Loser Out
Augusta 44, Dutton-Brady 36, OT
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
First Round
Shields Valley 63, Gardiner 18
White Sulphur Springs 45, West Yellowstone 17
District 12C at Butte
First Round
Drummond 42, Lima 19
Phillipsburg 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 23
Twin Bridges 64, Sheridan 9
District 13C at Frenchtown
First Round
Darby 48, Lincoln 31
Victor 46, Valley Christian 36
District 14C at Pablo
First Round
Charlo 40, Noxon 34
Plains 60, Hot Springs 43