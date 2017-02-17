Great Falls PD search for a walk-away - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls PD search for a walk-away

Posted: Updated:

Police are searching for an escapee, Brent Cloward. He failed to return to the GFPRC. 

His offenses include: three counts of theft, two counts of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault felony assault, forgery and criminal possession with intent to distribute. 

Cloward is 206 lbs and 6 ft, with multiple tattoos. 

