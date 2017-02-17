FWP Says Wait to Shed Hunt! - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

FWP Says Wait to Shed Hunt!

By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Every year around this time, bull elk start to drop their antlers and replace them with new ones.  Shed hunting has become a popular activity and for some, even a competitive sport. Right now, the Fish Wildlife and Parks division is asking you to wait as long as possible before you head out looking for those sheds.
FWP spokesman Bruce Auchly says shed hunting is not the problem, it's the method that some hunters are using to get those antlers.

Winter can be a stressful time for elk with deep snow and frigid temperatures, leaving them with limited food options.

Auchly said, "The problem becomes when people will chase after elk on snowmobiles, in vehicles or they'll be on feet even chasing after elk to maybe get them to drop there antlers. That's a lot of stress on that animals that they don't need this time of year."


In addition to that, FWP says most of the wildlife management areas in Region 4 are closed to all hunters and will not re-open until noon on May 15. Auchly also said it is against the law to chase any animals and if you are caught, you can expect to pay a hefty fine.
 

