Great Falls Children's Museum Moving?

By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Rumors have been surrounding the future of the Children's Museum, with a possibility of the city taking the building over.  

The city is looking for more office space and the Children's Museum is looking for more space to expand, creating more exhibits. 


Mayor Bob Kelly said the city simply wants to see what the museums plans are when their lease expires in 2018. 
He added, it was exciting to see all of the passion and the emotion people have for the for a program.  One that he also considers instrumental in building a child's future.

May Kelly said, "What I thought was great about that is that people are excited about the Children's Museum.  They value it and it's a really valuable asset to the community.  There has been a lot of stuff on social media saying oh youre crazy if you do that of course we're not going to do that.  We are going to work with their board and work with the folks that work over there and find something that works and if the status quo what works then that what works."

The mayor and his family have spent countless hours at the facility, matter of fact his wife used to be the president.
This rumor started with post on face book and while it's a great subject to debate... Next time he says just call his office for more details.  

One place you can discuss this will be at the next City Council meeting in the Civic Center on March 6th.
 


 

