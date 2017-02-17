Community Spotlight: Free Tax Help

Great Falls - You may be eligible to file your taxes for free with Tax Help Montana. Household incomes under $56,000 qualify. Please bring: W2s and 1099s, forms 1095-A, B or C. additional income amount, tax deduction and tax credit information, photo ID, last year's tax return, social security cards for each family member, voided check or savings account number, childcare provider's tax ID. If filing jointly, both spouses must be present to sign. For more information, go to www.taxhelpmontana.org.

These sites will also be offering free tax help for those earning less than $56,000 now through April 18th.

Great Falls Public Library at 301 2nd Ave. N, every Tuesday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Great Falls Senior Center located at 1004 Central Ave every Monday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (preference given to seniors over 60 on this day), Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store located at 426 Central Ave. W. Tuesdays from 12 p.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday from 12 p.m.-4 p.m., Thursdays from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.