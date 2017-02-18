2/17: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

High school basketball district tournaments and Class AA highlights and scores:
Billings West 52, Great Falls Russell 47
Bozeman 67, Great Falls 55
Butte 54, Billings Senior 46
Dillon 63, Belgrade 50
District 1B at Cut Bank
Semifinal
Cut Bank 71, Shelby 70, OT
Rocky Boy 81, Choteau 63
District 2B at Malta
Semifinal
Glasgow 47, Poplar 46
Malta 51, Harlem 21
District 3B at Colstrip
Loser Out
Baker 65, St. Labre 46
Lodge Grass 83, Forsyth 63
District 4B at Red Lodge
Semifinal
Joliet 63, Huntley Project 57
Roundup 45, Shepherd 43
District 5B at Belgrade
Semifinal
Townsend 63, Three Forks 42
Whitehall 54, Jefferson (Boulder) 34
District 6B at Hamilton
Semifinal
Anaconda 53, Deer Lodge 49
Missoula Loyola 37, Florence 29
District 2C at Sidney
Loser Out
Froid/Medicine Lake 51, Culbertson 38
Richey-Lambert 51, Plentywood 38
Semifinal
Fairview 50, Bainville 44
Mon-Dak 63, Savage 37
District 3C at Glasgow
Loser Out
Lustre Christian 51, Dodson 42
Semifinal
Frazer 70, North Country 69
Scobey 63, Lustre Christian 16
District 4C at Custer
Loser Out
Jordan 64, Custer-Hysham 49
Terry 53, Broadus 34
Semifinal
Melstone 48, Ekalaka 31
Wibaux 78, Northern Cheyenne 67
District 6C at Huntley Project
Loser Out
Broadview-Lavina 72, Roberts 45
Park City 71, Absarokee 48
Semifinal
Plenty Coups 72, Harlowton 60
Reed Point-Rapelje 53, Bridger 50
District 8C at Lewistown
Loser Out
Winnett-Grass Range 44, Roy-Winifred 38
Semifinal
Belt 72, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 43
Centerville 54, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 51
District 9C at Havre
Loser Out
Fort Benton 56, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 53
Turner 66, Big Sandy 61
Semifinal
Box Elder 77, Chinook 54
Hays-Lodgepole 80, North Star 36
District 10C at Great Falls
Loser Out
Great Falls Central 58, Cascade 54
Power 59, Simms 42
Semifinal
Heart Butte 40, Dutton-Brady 38
Sunburst 51, Valier 48
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
Semifinal
Gardiner 76, Lone Peak 55
White Sulphur Springs 74, Manhattan Christian 36
Disctrict 12C at Butte Central
Loser Out
Sheridan 70, Lima 52
Semifinal
Ennis 63, Phillipsburg 30
Twin Bridges 59, Drummond 34
District 13C at Frenchtown
Semifinal
Darby 53, Seeley-Swan 42
Valley Christian 77, Lincoln 52
District 14C at Pablo
Loser Out
Noxon 52, Two Eagle River 38
Semifinal
Arlee 84, Hot Springs 58
Plains 58, Charlo 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Billings Senior 50, Butte 40
Bozeman 45, Great Falls 40
Corvallis 50, Hamilton 41
Frenchtown 75, Stevensville 35
Great Falls Russell 39, Billings West 31
Helena 55, Helena Capital 35
Laurel 42, Billings Central 26
District 1B at Cut Bank
Semifinal
Choteau 57, Shelby 40
Fairfield 80, Rocky Boy 55
District 2B at Malta
First Round
Poplar 42, Wolf Point 35
Semifinal
Malta 55, Glasgow 36
District 2C at Sidney
Loser Out
Bainville 40, Culbertson 36
Savage 62, Richey-Lambert 42
Semifinal
Mon-Dak 49, Froid/Medicine Lake 47
Plentywood 45, Circle 22
District 3B at Colstrip
Loser Out
Lame Deer 78, Forsyth 50
Lodge Grass 55, Baker 53
District 4B at Red Lodge
Semifinal
Roundup 51, Red Lodge 39
Shepherd 44, Huntley Project 38
District 5B at Belgrade
Semifinal
Big Timber 44, Townsend 40
Three Forks 61, Jefferson (Boulder) 35
District 6B at Hamilton
Semifinal
Florence 48, Deer Lodge 36
Ronan 60, Missoula Loyola 51
District 3C at Glasgow
Loser Out
Lustre Christian 68, Nashua 32
Semifinal
North Country 59, Frazer 50
Scobey 56, Lustre Christian 37
District 4C at Custer
Loser Out
Broadus 65, Terry 59
Ekalaka 52, Northern Cheyenne 43
District 6C at Huntley Project
Loser Out
Park City 46, Absarokee 30
Plenty Coups 47, Bridger 27
District 8C at Lewistown
Loser Out
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 37, Geraldine/Highwood 33
Semifinal
Belt 57, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 31
Roy-Winifred 46, Winnett-Grass Range 40
District 9C at Havre
Loser Out
Chinook 56, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 55
North Star 56, Turner 49
Third Place
North Star 47, Chinook 43
Championship
Box Elder 42, Fort Benton 26
District 10C at Great Falls
Loser Out
Cascade 39, Power 28
Heart Butte 53, Augusta 23
Third Place
Cascade 54, Heart Butte 36
Championship
Great Falls Central 57, Simms 44
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
Semifinal
Lone Peak 65, Shields Valley 49
White Sulphur Springs 43, Manhattan Christian 24
District 12C at Butte
Loser Out
Harrison-Willow Creek 49, Sheridan 17
Semifinal
Ennis 45, Drummond 37
Twin Bridges 45, Phillipsburg 20
District 13C at Frenchtown
Semifinal
Clark Fork 54, Darby 33
Seeley-Swan 61, Victor 19
District 14C at Pablo
Loser Out
Hot Springs 41, Two Eagle River 17
Semifinal
Arlee 50, Charlo 24
St. Regis 58, Plains 42
