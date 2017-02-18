2/17: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

High school basketball district tournaments and Class AA highlights and scores:

Billings West 52, Great Falls Russell 47



Bozeman 67, Great Falls 55



Butte 54, Billings Senior 46



Dillon 63, Belgrade 50



District 1B at Cut Bank

Semifinal

Cut Bank 71, Shelby 70, OT



Rocky Boy 81, Choteau 63



District 2B at Malta

Semifinal

Glasgow 47, Poplar 46



Malta 51, Harlem 21



District 3B at Colstrip

Loser Out

Baker 65, St. Labre 46



Lodge Grass 83, Forsyth 63



District 4B at Red Lodge

Semifinal

Joliet 63, Huntley Project 57



Roundup 45, Shepherd 43



District 5B at Belgrade

Semifinal

Townsend 63, Three Forks 42



Whitehall 54, Jefferson (Boulder) 34



District 6B at Hamilton

Semifinal

Anaconda 53, Deer Lodge 49



Missoula Loyola 37, Florence 29



District 2C at Sidney

Loser Out

Froid/Medicine Lake 51, Culbertson 38



Richey-Lambert 51, Plentywood 38



Semifinal

Fairview 50, Bainville 44



Mon-Dak 63, Savage 37



District 3C at Glasgow

Loser Out

Lustre Christian 51, Dodson 42



Semifinal

Frazer 70, North Country 69



Scobey 63, Lustre Christian 16



District 4C at Custer

Loser Out

Jordan 64, Custer-Hysham 49



Terry 53, Broadus 34



Semifinal

Melstone 48, Ekalaka 31



Wibaux 78, Northern Cheyenne 67



District 6C at Huntley Project

Loser Out

Broadview-Lavina 72, Roberts 45



Park City 71, Absarokee 48



Semifinal

Plenty Coups 72, Harlowton 60



Reed Point-Rapelje 53, Bridger 50



District 8C at Lewistown

Loser Out

Winnett-Grass Range 44, Roy-Winifred 38



Semifinal

Belt 72, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 43



Centerville 54, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 51



District 9C at Havre

Loser Out

Fort Benton 56, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 53



Turner 66, Big Sandy 61



Semifinal

Box Elder 77, Chinook 54



Hays-Lodgepole 80, North Star 36



District 10C at Great Falls

Loser Out

Great Falls Central 58, Cascade 54



Power 59, Simms 42



Semifinal

Heart Butte 40, Dutton-Brady 38



Sunburst 51, Valier 48



District 11C at Manhattan Christian

Semifinal

Gardiner 76, Lone Peak 55



White Sulphur Springs 74, Manhattan Christian 36



Disctrict 12C at Butte Central

Loser Out

Sheridan 70, Lima 52



Semifinal

Ennis 63, Phillipsburg 30



Twin Bridges 59, Drummond 34



District 13C at Frenchtown

Semifinal

Darby 53, Seeley-Swan 42



Valley Christian 77, Lincoln 52



District 14C at Pablo

Loser Out

Noxon 52, Two Eagle River 38



Semifinal

Arlee 84, Hot Springs 58



Plains 58, Charlo 47



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Billings Senior 50, Butte 40



Bozeman 45, Great Falls 40



Corvallis 50, Hamilton 41



Frenchtown 75, Stevensville 35



Great Falls Russell 39, Billings West 31



Helena 55, Helena Capital 35



Laurel 42, Billings Central 26



District 1B at Cut Bank

Semifinal

Choteau 57, Shelby 40



Fairfield 80, Rocky Boy 55



District 2B at Malta

First Round

Poplar 42, Wolf Point 35



Semifinal

Malta 55, Glasgow 36



District 2C at Sidney

Loser Out

Bainville 40, Culbertson 36



Savage 62, Richey-Lambert 42



Semifinal

Mon-Dak 49, Froid/Medicine Lake 47



Plentywood 45, Circle 22



District 3B at Colstrip

Loser Out

Lame Deer 78, Forsyth 50



Lodge Grass 55, Baker 53



District 4B at Red Lodge

Semifinal

Roundup 51, Red Lodge 39



Shepherd 44, Huntley Project 38



District 5B at Belgrade

Semifinal

Big Timber 44, Townsend 40



Three Forks 61, Jefferson (Boulder) 35



District 6B at Hamilton

Semifinal

Florence 48, Deer Lodge 36



Ronan 60, Missoula Loyola 51



District 3C at Glasgow

Loser Out

Lustre Christian 68, Nashua 32



Semifinal

North Country 59, Frazer 50



Scobey 56, Lustre Christian 37



District 4C at Custer

Loser Out

Broadus 65, Terry 59



Ekalaka 52, Northern Cheyenne 43



District 6C at Huntley Project

Loser Out

Park City 46, Absarokee 30



Plenty Coups 47, Bridger 27



District 8C at Lewistown

Loser Out

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 37, Geraldine/Highwood 33



Semifinal

Belt 57, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 31



Roy-Winifred 46, Winnett-Grass Range 40



District 9C at Havre

Loser Out

Chinook 56, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 55



North Star 56, Turner 49



Third Place

North Star 47, Chinook 43



Championship

Box Elder 42, Fort Benton 26



District 10C at Great Falls

Loser Out

Cascade 39, Power 28



Heart Butte 53, Augusta 23



Third Place

Cascade 54, Heart Butte 36



Championship

Great Falls Central 57, Simms 44



District 11C at Manhattan Christian

Semifinal

Lone Peak 65, Shields Valley 49



White Sulphur Springs 43, Manhattan Christian 24



District 12C at Butte

Loser Out

Harrison-Willow Creek 49, Sheridan 17



Semifinal

Ennis 45, Drummond 37



Twin Bridges 45, Phillipsburg 20



District 13C at Frenchtown

Semifinal

Clark Fork 54, Darby 33



Seeley-Swan 61, Victor 19



District 14C at Pablo

Loser Out

Hot Springs 41, Two Eagle River 17



Semifinal

Arlee 50, Charlo 24



St. Regis 58, Plains 42