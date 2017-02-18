2/17: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2/17: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Hatfield, Sports Reporter
Connect

High school basketball district tournaments and Class AA highlights and scores:

Billings West 52, Great Falls Russell 47
    
Bozeman 67, Great Falls 55
    
Butte 54, Billings Senior 46
    
Dillon 63, Belgrade 50
    
District 1B at Cut Bank
Semifinal    
Cut Bank 71, Shelby 70, OT
    
Rocky Boy 81, Choteau 63
    
District 2B at Malta
Semifinal    
Glasgow 47, Poplar 46
    
Malta 51, Harlem 21
    
District 3B at Colstrip
Loser Out    
Baker 65, St. Labre 46
    
Lodge Grass 83, Forsyth 63
    
District 4B at Red Lodge
Semifinal    
Joliet 63, Huntley Project 57
    
Roundup 45, Shepherd 43
    
District 5B at Belgrade
Semifinal    
Townsend 63, Three Forks 42
    
Whitehall 54, Jefferson (Boulder) 34
    
District 6B at Hamilton
Semifinal    
Anaconda 53, Deer Lodge 49
    
Missoula Loyola 37, Florence 29
    
District 2C at Sidney
Loser Out    
Froid/Medicine Lake 51, Culbertson 38
    
Richey-Lambert 51, Plentywood 38
    
Semifinal    
Fairview 50, Bainville 44
    
Mon-Dak 63, Savage 37
    
District 3C at Glasgow
Loser Out    
Lustre Christian 51, Dodson 42
    
Semifinal    
Frazer 70, North Country 69
    
Scobey 63, Lustre Christian 16
    
District 4C at Custer
Loser Out    
Jordan 64, Custer-Hysham 49
    
Terry 53, Broadus 34
    
Semifinal    
Melstone 48, Ekalaka 31
    
Wibaux 78, Northern Cheyenne 67
    
District 6C at Huntley Project
Loser Out    
Broadview-Lavina 72, Roberts 45
    
Park City 71, Absarokee 48
    
Semifinal    
Plenty Coups 72, Harlowton 60
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 53, Bridger 50
    
District 8C at Lewistown
Loser Out    
Winnett-Grass Range 44, Roy-Winifred 38
    
Semifinal    
Belt 72, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 43
    
Centerville 54, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 51
    
District 9C at Havre
Loser Out    
Fort Benton 56, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 53
    
Turner 66, Big Sandy 61
    
Semifinal    
Box Elder 77, Chinook 54
    
Hays-Lodgepole 80, North Star 36
    
District 10C at Great Falls
Loser Out    
Great Falls Central 58, Cascade 54
    
Power 59, Simms 42
    
Semifinal    
Heart Butte 40, Dutton-Brady 38
    
Sunburst 51, Valier 48
    
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
Semifinal    
Gardiner 76, Lone Peak 55
    
White Sulphur Springs 74, Manhattan Christian 36
    
Disctrict 12C at Butte Central
Loser Out    
Sheridan 70, Lima 52
    
Semifinal    
Ennis 63, Phillipsburg 30
    
Twin Bridges 59, Drummond 34
    
District 13C at Frenchtown
Semifinal    
Darby 53, Seeley-Swan 42
    
Valley Christian 77, Lincoln 52
    
District 14C at Pablo
Loser Out    
Noxon 52, Two Eagle River 38
    
Semifinal    
Arlee 84, Hot Springs 58
    
Plains 58, Charlo 47
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Billings Senior 50, Butte 40
    
Bozeman 45, Great Falls 40
    
Corvallis 50, Hamilton 41
    
Frenchtown 75, Stevensville 35
    
Great Falls Russell 39, Billings West 31
    
Helena 55, Helena Capital 35
    
Laurel 42, Billings Central 26
    
District 1B at Cut Bank
Semifinal    
Choteau 57, Shelby 40
    
Fairfield 80, Rocky Boy 55
    
District 2B at Malta
First Round    
Poplar 42, Wolf Point 35
    
Semifinal    
Malta 55, Glasgow 36
    
District 2C at Sidney
Loser Out    
Bainville 40, Culbertson 36
    
Savage 62, Richey-Lambert 42
    
Semifinal    
Mon-Dak 49, Froid/Medicine Lake 47
    
Plentywood 45, Circle 22
    
District 3B at Colstrip
Loser Out    
Lame Deer 78, Forsyth 50
    
Lodge Grass 55, Baker 53
    
District 4B at Red Lodge
Semifinal    
Roundup 51, Red Lodge 39
    
Shepherd 44, Huntley Project 38
    
District 5B at Belgrade
Semifinal    
Big Timber 44, Townsend 40
    
Three Forks 61, Jefferson (Boulder) 35
    
District 6B at Hamilton
Semifinal    
Florence 48, Deer Lodge 36
    
Ronan 60, Missoula Loyola 51
    
District 3C at Glasgow
Loser Out    
Lustre Christian 68, Nashua 32
    
Semifinal    
North Country 59, Frazer 50
    
Scobey 56, Lustre Christian 37
    
District 4C at Custer
Loser Out    
Broadus 65, Terry 59
    
Ekalaka 52, Northern Cheyenne 43
    
District 6C at Huntley Project
Loser Out    
Park City 46, Absarokee 30
    
Plenty Coups 47, Bridger 27
    
District 8C at Lewistown
Loser Out    
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 37, Geraldine/Highwood 33
    
Semifinal    
Belt 57, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 31
    
Roy-Winifred 46, Winnett-Grass Range 40
    
District 9C at Havre
Loser Out    
Chinook 56, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 55
    
North Star 56, Turner 49
    
Third Place    
North Star 47, Chinook 43
    
Championship    
Box Elder 42, Fort Benton 26
    
District 10C at Great Falls
Loser Out    
Cascade 39, Power 28
    
Heart Butte 53, Augusta 23
    
Third Place    
Cascade 54, Heart Butte 36
    
Championship    
Great Falls Central 57, Simms 44
    
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
Semifinal    
Lone Peak 65, Shields Valley 49
    
White Sulphur Springs 43, Manhattan Christian 24
    
District 12C at Butte
Loser Out    
Harrison-Willow Creek 49, Sheridan 17
    
Semifinal    
Ennis 45, Drummond 37
    
Twin Bridges 45, Phillipsburg 20
    
District 13C at Frenchtown
Semifinal    
Clark Fork 54, Darby 33
    
Seeley-Swan 61, Victor 19
    
District 14C at Pablo
Loser Out    
Hot Springs 41, Two Eagle River 17
    
Semifinal    
Arlee 50, Charlo 24
    
St. Regis 58, Plains 42