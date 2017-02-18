The 36th Annual Wine and Food Festival is all about supporting the local breweries and the community. Saturday night they had their taps flowing, live music filled the hall, and everyone dressed to the nines.

Organizers have been setting up the room since nine Saturday morning. One of the organizers, Bill Johnson said this event supports local business by allowing them to feature their products to a large audience.

"You know we get close to 800 people so they get exposure along with wineries we have along with the local restaurants."

Besides giving everyone a reason to dress up it is also a fundraiser. In the first part of the evening there is a silent auction with over 75 items to bid on. The proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club of Great Falls