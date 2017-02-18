Animals helping humans

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - What’s wrong with the water around Fairchild Air Force Base, are people getting sick from it, and could my tap be contaminated too? Those are just a few of the many questions people are asking as this emergency continues to unfold around the base and the Airway Heights community. KHQ has put together this guide to gather information that’s publically available right now, and give you a comprehensive
The funeral for Deputy Moore will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 23, and the service will be held at the Bridge Church, 608 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade
On Friday Great Falls Police responded to a report of an assault inside of the Walmart on Smelter Avenue. The Officer met with the victim who said her ex husband, identified as Ronnie Skunkcap, had choked her. She reported after agreeing to "go their separate ways" in the store he had come up behind her and choking her for about 15 to 20 seconds
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.
