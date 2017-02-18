Animals helping humans - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Animals helping humans

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

Maclean Animal Center is always looking for volunteers to help with the animals they keep.  But what do the volunteers get out of helping? 

"I feel like a part of me is missing when i don't have a dog. so i come here to fulfill that which it does but not all the way," said Yuya Mihara

Yuya Mihara said ever since he can remember, dogs have always been a part of the family. But when he was stationed at Malmstorm Air Force Base he had to leave that behind. 
 
 "For me its a norm to have a dog its like not having a family or a family that's complete
 I live in a dormitory and the rules there we can't have puppies or dogs so I here to play with dogs to fulfil my needs."

So without a second thought he gives his time to animals that need it the most. Even if that means one day he will have to say good bye.
 
"every dog here i start to get attached to or any of the volunteers start getting attached to  they just get adopted and in a way that's a good thing that's what we want them to do is get adopted."

Mihara said until he can have his own dog  he will  help the dogs here find their forever homes.

