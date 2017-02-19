The roller derby girls are back at it

Saturday, the Electric City Roller Girls are back in their skates and women from around the state join in on the fun. Together they're getting their roller on and burning up the track.

This is a great way for the public to learn about how the game is played. Because it's actually a scrimmage between two teams...

Team captain, Be jay Lindiseth said the skater with a star on her helmet has to push her way through all of the blockers.

If she makes it through everyone, then during the second lap. The points start to rack up. Now this isn't for the faint of heart as elbows do fly. But it's all about having fun and having good sportsmanship. Lindiseth said the mix of players from around the state helps everyone keep their skills sharp.