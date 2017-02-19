Pet of the Week: Bo - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - If you're looking for a cat who loves to cuddle in your arms, then Bo might be the perfect pet for you. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls. 

Bo is a six-year-old black cat with beautiful white whiskers, and it's pretty clear that Bo has a very laid back personality.

"He would rather sit with you on your lap than play with his cat toys," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director at the MAAC.

Bo loves to give his human companions attention and affection. With that being said, it seems like bo fit in with just about any family.

"He likes kids, he likes cats, he likes dogs. Really, he would make the perfect pet for anybody," said Doran.

If you're interested in adopting Bo, you're welcome to stop by the Center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the Center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here. 
 

