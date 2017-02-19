Honk and wave Great Falls for the LGBTQ community - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Honk and wave Great Falls for the LGBTQ community

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Members of the LGBTQ community hit the streets Sunday for a Honk and Wave gathering on 10th Avenue South and Ninth Street South in Great Falls.
They're asking for community support for House Bill 417 which seeks to amend the already standing Non-Discrimination Bill to include the LGBTQ community. 

There were about 20 people, including children waving signs. That may sound small but, their voices were strong. 

As soon as people were in place with their signs,  drivers started honking and waving. 
But even with the outpouring of support from the community today Organizer Nerissa Waters said it's still an important issue to stand up for.  

"I know people that were told, they were looking for a house they had good credit, they were trying to get a rental and the rental agency said who is Casey is Casey a boy or girl she said Casey's a girl and he said we don't rent to your kind."


Waters said to her every person out there matters  as a human being, no mater how they believe or where they come from. All she, and the LGBTQ community is asking for is mutual respect and to not be discriminate on who and how people love. 

Waters said she hopes to see House Bill 417 pass in the near future

