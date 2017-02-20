Cause of camper fire unknown - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Cause of camper fire unknown

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

Sand Coulee Fire Chief Blake Brawley tells KFBB the cause of the camper fire Sunday afternoon is unknown at this time.

Just after 3 p.m. Sand Coulee fire, Black Eagle Volunteer fire, Malmstrom Air Force base and the Cascade County Sheriff's office responded to the 100 block of 57th Street South on the East end of town.

A fifth wheel camper was completely engulfed in flames, and Chief Brawley said it’s a total loss. A few pickup trucks nearby were also damaged by the fire, along with a power pole in the area. Damage to the power pole didn’t affect nearby residents. Northwestern Energy will simply need to replace the pole in the next few days.

Black Eagle said they received reports of explosions, but couldn't confirm this actually happened in the area.

No one was injured in the incident.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison

    Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-05-24 04:00:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.

  • Casino robbing man wants a trial

    Casino robbing man wants a trial

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-24 00:13:50 GMT

    When you go to the casino usually you expect to walk out with a handful of cash you won. Not stolen money. Great Falls Police arrested one man Monday night for doing just that. 

    When you go to the casino usually you expect to walk out with a handful of cash you won. Not stolen money. Great falls Police arrested one man Monday night for doing just that. 

  • Deputy Moore remembered as loving father, friend, husband

    Deputy Moore remembered as loving father, friend, husband

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:37 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:37:12 GMT

    If one thing is evident about the life of Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore it's that he embraced faith and love. A faithful servant to God, a loving father to his three children, a loyal husband and a dedicated deputy and volunteer firefighter, loved ones describe Deputy Moore as having a calling to help others.

    If one thing is evident about the life of Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore it's that he embraced faith and love. A faithful servant to God, a loving father to his three children, a loyal husband and a dedicated deputy and volunteer firefighter, loved ones describe Deputy Moore as having a calling to help others.

  • The Latest: Pope to first lady: what are you feeding Trump?

    The Latest: Pope to first lady: what are you feeding Trump?

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:38 AM EDT2017-05-24 13:38:47 GMT
    President Donald Trump is at the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis, the famously humble pontiff with whom he has publicly clashed.
    President Donald Trump is at the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis, the famously humble pontiff with whom he has publicly clashed.

  • Defense raises race bias in Cosby jury selection process

    Defense raises race bias in Cosby jury selection process

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:40 AM EDT2017-05-24 13:40:27 GMT
    With just one black person seated among the first 11 jurors chosen for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, the defense is crying foul.
    With just one black person seated among the first 11 jurors chosen for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, the defense is crying foul.