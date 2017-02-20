Cause of camper fire unknown

SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.
When you go to the casino usually you expect to walk out with a handful of cash you won. Not stolen money. Great Falls Police arrested one man Monday night for doing just that.
If one thing is evident about the life of Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore it's that he embraced faith and love. A faithful servant to God, a loving father to his three children, a loyal husband and a dedicated deputy and volunteer firefighter, loved ones describe Deputy Moore as having a calling to help others.
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.
