Cause of camper fire unknown

Sand Coulee Fire Chief Blake Brawley tells KFBB the cause of the camper fire Sunday afternoon is unknown at this time.

Just after 3 p.m. Sand Coulee fire, Black Eagle Volunteer fire, Malmstrom Air Force base and the Cascade County Sheriff's office responded to the 100 block of 57th Street South on the East end of town.

A fifth wheel camper was completely engulfed in flames, and Chief Brawley said it’s a total loss. A few pickup trucks nearby were also damaged by the fire, along with a power pole in the area. Damage to the power pole didn’t affect nearby residents. Northwestern Energy will simply need to replace the pole in the next few days.

Black Eagle said they received reports of explosions, but couldn't confirm this actually happened in the area.

No one was injured in the incident.