Drive in Movie theater opens soon in Great Falls

This summer a Great Falls man is bringing back a date night to remember with pop up drive in movie theaters.

Steven Hellman is the brains behind the operation underway just about two miles north north of Great Falls on Highway 87. Screens are already being set up and Hellman said he's hoping to open the seasonal theater in April. His drive is to bring something to the community that will help bring the family together, as well as the nostalgia of an era long ago.

" It's the mom and pop tradition that established places like this and communities like this and united people that wouldn't normally get the chance to mingle and enjoy an event that anyone can go and enjoy together."

Hellman said the cost will be five dollars per person and the theater will remain open until October.