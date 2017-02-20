What do you know about Presidents Day

The third Monday of the February is designated as Presidents Day.

For many this holiday means sales, time off from school, or even just a reason for a quick getaway.

But the history behind this holiday dates back centuries. Our reporter hit the streets for a little Presidents Day trivia.

According to history.com Presidents day was first celebrated in 1800. One year after the death of our very first President, George Washington. Roughly 70 years later it officially became a federal holiday. Fast forward 100 years to 1971 the government enacted the uniform Monday holiday act, so workers could have a three day weekend.

Armed with this new found knowledge, I headed to find out what Great falls knows about Presidents Day.

We asked a number of people including a student quite a few questions

"What do you remember them teaching you about presidents day?"

"Well we learned about our forefathers who actually created America who actually fought with tears and blood and many struggles to help create our great country where we can just celebrate and enjoy freedom and just enjoy this county and the beauty of it," Darlene Ford.



"So what presidents do you think are suppose to be in within the presidents day?"

"Abraham Lincoln and George Washington" Jeremy Nieto.

"What do you think people to understand about this holiday ?"



"It's an honor of past presidents," Shirely Davis.

"Anything you want to add? "

"We have a long history of integrity with the presidents we had. We have been very very fortunate." Russ Davis

While Washington and Lincoln remain the two most recognized leaders for this holiday, the third Monday in February has transformed over the years to recognize the lives and achievements of all of America's Chief Executives.

