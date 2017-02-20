2/20: Senior Standout - Helena High's Taylor England

In 2013, 6-foot-3 freshman Taylor England stood out.

"We knew as a freshman he was going to be a varsity guy as a sophomore," Coach John Hollow said.

In his second year, a broken tooth and sprained ankle sidelined England for half the season. While rehabbing, he realized he needed to add versatility to his game.

"I'm not like a big who can just sit down there and bang," England said. "I can also play the wing. And I'm athletic enough to play the wing on defense and just fly around out there."

While his talent continues to grow, so does his leadership. His teammates follow the example he sets in practice and games.

"I'll dive for loose balls," England said. "I'll protect the paint. I'll do whatever needs to be done to win a game."

Now, at 6-foot-6, England is a two-sport athlete and many college coaches covet his size and speed. However, he's unsure what sport he'll play in college.

"Whatever I feel like fits me best that's what I'll take advantage of," England said.

Coach John Hollow thinks England is a hidden gem and could service the Big Sky Conference well.

"When [the Big Sky Conference Coaches] take a chance," Hollow said. "With his work ethic, with his coachability and all the adjectives and verbs I could say about him, he's going to do good things."