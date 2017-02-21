GFPS: Trustee incumbents file for re-election

We're a about two months out from the Great Falls Public School Board or trustees election where three seats are up for grabs.

Those seats include Chairman Jan Cahill's, Jason Brantley and Don Ryan.

The Cascade County elections office confirmed with KFBB today that so far all three incumbents have filed for re-election.

Trustees serve three year terms and there are no limits to how many times they can run. Any additional candidates looking to run have until March 24 to file.

The school board election will be mail-in only and ballots will be sent out April 12th through the 17th.

Election Day is May 2.