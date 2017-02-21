What is "Starbase?" - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

What is "Starbase?"

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
What better way to spark interest in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math fields than to give a child hands on experience.   That is exactly what local students are getting with the help of the Montana Air National Guard.

Starbase is a National Program specifically geared for students from rural areas or inner cities that might be at a disadvantage for learning about STEM programs.  The program is for all students K through 12 but focus is on the fifth grade.

Right now the Starbase program is hosting students from different schools around the city for some hand on training. This field trip is actually part of the curriculum. Jolene DeRosia, whose class recently returned from their five day adventure, said the trip opened her students eyes about career  possibilities in STEM fields.

" I  would say 50 percent of them change their mind by the end of Starbase to more of an engineering, mathematical science related career. So it just invigorates the students to and get them like this is awesome I want to do this all the time." said DeRosa.

She said she's thankful her students got to go to Starbase because many of the girls in her class that were not really into these fields before the trip were the ones afterward who showed the most interest in learning more.

Because Starbase is inquiry based learning. The students get to ask questions then apply it right away. DeRosa said the reason the focus is on  fifth grade is because this is when teachers see  math and science grades for many students drop.

