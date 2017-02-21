Human Trafficking in Great Falls

According the Department of Justice, human trafficking is now happening in all 50 states as well as the Nations Capital.

In many cases, there are both minor and adult victims involved.

Tuesday night, a partnership with the Great Falls Public Library and Cascade County Crimestoppers has formed to show you what to look for in human trafficking.

The presentation is called "Hidden In Plain Sight" and will include a member of Homeland Security.

Agent Jon Lafort said human trafficking is not a huge concern here in Great Falls, but it is something to be mindful of.

Doctor Cherie McKeever agrees, however adds it is the youth that are most involved in this area.

" Sextortion is the new thing in the high schools and its here in great falls high and cmr where there are maybe compromising photos there were obtained by of a teenager and they are being blackmailed by their peers."

She adds human trafficking happens throughout the state, mostly along interstates, and that's why people need to know what to look for.