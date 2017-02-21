Students Get a Virtual Education

Conrad students received incredible new devices that optimize engagement and interactivity in the class room. Seeing these children happy and engaged is an indescribable feeling according to their principal Danielle Dyer of Utterback Middle School. Whenever a question was asked, each and every student had a hand in the air, ready to answer.

The students climbed aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday but that was just a glimpse of what students saw. Students rushed in to finally get there first chance to take a trip to virtually anywhere including outer space, and even the Galapagos Islands.



One teacher said showing students books and movies is great, but they are passive learners. So these view masters encourage them to ask more questions, share their ideas and more engaged with learning.