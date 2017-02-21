Summer jobs for your child - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Summer jobs for your child

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

The Sanatorium are looking to hire at least a 110 students, 15 or older. They have a variety positions like concessions, cashiers, pool cleaners and they even train students to be life-guards. 
Aquatic supervisor Marion Permann, says that it is free to sign you child up for most positions but that there is a fee to take lifeguard training lessons. 
she also says that some student may qualify for the Community Block Development Grant scholarship that will help pay for a portion of the training sessions. 
In the past the program usually runs short on staff but are hoping this year will be the start of a new beginning.

