Summer jobs for your child

Melinda is a news reporter/weather forecaster, and she joined KFBB in October 2015. She was born and raised in a small, rural town in Northeastern Pennsylvania. As a child, she loved to play outdoors, and she also developed a passion for animal welfare from a young age. During her freshman year of high school, Melinda's passion extended to journalism. She became the editor-in-chief of her high school newspaper and during her senior year, she won the Tom Bigler Journalism Conferen...

