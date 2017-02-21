Great Falls Central Girls Basketball Team Concentrated on Birth to State

The Great Falls Central Lady Mustangs are getting ready for the Northern Class C Tournament this week.

GFCC won the 10C district title last week and will be a one seed at divisionals. Head coach Greg Horton said his team is a bit of an underdog as most peoples' eyes will be set on the defending Class C state champs,Belt, and last year's state runner up Box elder.

The Lady Mustangs know they'll have to value every possession in order to punch their ticket to state, as only two teams from the Northern C divisional tourney will advance. As a number one seed, Coach Horton said it's his team's responsibility to show they're worthy of advancing.

"Being a one seed, we get to play at four p.m. on Wednesday, I think that's the only thing about being the one seed out of the Ten-C (district) this year," he said. "Is there a big drop off between a one and a three seed in the Northern C? At this level, no. I think a little bit of pressure is good and will bring out the best in the girls and they can go out there and compete."

Junior guard Bryn Anderson added, "we've been working really hard. Coach has really pushed us and (getting to state) is something that we really want and a goal that we've had since the beginning of the year."

The Lady Mustangs play the winner of North Star and Winnett-Grass Range.