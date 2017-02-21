Make it Happen Montana works towards new skatepark

"Make it Happen Montana" is gearing up for a brand new skatepark in Lewistown, MT, and is asking for your help in making it happen. The nonprofit organization describes itself as "interested in developing people," with a mission to "empower, inspire and invest in opportunity, people and communities to support and make Social Change."

Vice President Jason Stephens says the idea for a skatepark came around to provide an outlet for children who don't fit the traditional team-sport mold, but who need a physically creative outlet. Stephens says there are over 20 skateparks currently in Montana, and MIH is excited to keep that momentum moving with the newest addition in Lewistown.

Lewistown's skatepark, called Big Spring Skatepark, will be 100ftx100ft, and was recently approved to be located in Symmes Park, behind the Lewistown Area Chamber of Commerce and Central Montana Museum.

On top of all the support Big Spring Skatepark has received so far, Jeff Ament's Foundation, Montana Pool Service, has agreed to match every dollar raised before June 1st, 2017.

To donate, head over to the MIH GoFundMe Page, or mail your check directly to 1008 5th Avenue South, Lewistown, MT 59457. Checks can be made out to Central Montana Foundation, with "Make it Happen" in the memo line.

For more information on MIH or the Big Spring Skatepark, visit the MIH Facebook Page by searching "Make it Happen Montana", or call at (406) 366-5643.