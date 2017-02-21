Man writes apology after rape charge

One man who is facing a felony rape charge wrote a letter to the victim apologizing.

The victim says she met Austin Wetuski at a house party on Malmstrom Air Force Base Saturday night before a group of them left together to go out.

When they got to a bar, the victim and Wetuski stayed in the car. The police report says Wetuski started kissing her and put his hands in her pants, penetrating her with his fingers. She called her friend, who says she heard the victim tell Wetuski multiple times to stop.

At the police department, Wetuski wrote a letter of apology to the victim saying the situation got "out of control" and he should "have let her go." His bond was requested at $50,000.