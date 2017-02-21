Man writes apology after rape charge - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man writes apology after rape charge

Posted: Updated:

One man who is facing a felony rape charge wrote a letter to the victim apologizing.

The victim says she met Austin Wetuski at a house party on Malmstrom Air Force Base Saturday night before a group of them left together to go out. 

When they got to a bar, the victim and Wetuski stayed in the car. The police report says Wetuski started kissing her and put his hands in her pants, penetrating her with his fingers. She called her friend, who says she heard the victim tell Wetuski multiple times to stop.

At the police department, Wetuski wrote a letter of apology to the victim saying the situation got "out of control" and he should "have let her go." His bond was requested at $50,000.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

    Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:38 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:38:33 GMT

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.

  • Gianforte snags Montana's lone congressional seat, apologizes to Jacobs

    Gianforte snags Montana's lone congressional seat, apologizes to Jacobs

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-05-26 05:32:06 GMT

    Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm. 

    Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm. 

  • Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:01:06 GMT
    Alicia AcunaAlicia Acuna

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

  • Special Election Results

    Special Election Results

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:41:40 GMT

    Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm. 

    Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm. 

  • Voters reaction to Giantforte incident

    Voters reaction to Giantforte incident

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:04:36 GMT

    We wanted to know if last night's incident had any impact on voters here in Montana and  what the overall mood of Cascade County voters was. The people we spoke with already had their minds made up.  We asked the people we spoke with, "Did the incedent last night change they way they would vote." Here is what they had to say: "No they didn't because I vote my party and he was in a bad situation," said Kyra Vanisko. "No I looked...

    We wanted to know if last night's incident had any impact on voters here in Montana and  what the overall mood of Cascade County voters was. The people we spoke with already had their minds made up.  We asked the people we spoke with, "Did the incedent last night change they way they would vote." Here is what they had to say: "No they didn't because I vote my party and he was in a bad situation," said Kyra Vanisko. "No I looked...