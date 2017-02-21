GFPS could see less revenue than expenses next year - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

GFPS could see less revenue than expenses next year

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

At tonight's Great Falls Public Schools community budget meeting, Superintendent Tammy Lacey presented the district’s student enrollment and revenue projections.

Based on her presentation, it appears the district will see less revenue than their estimated expenses for next school year as a result of House Bill 191.

This bill deals with inflationary increases for school funding and its currently sitting on Governor Bullock's desk. Until its fate is decided, GFPS can only guess how much revenue it will get from the state.

What the district does know is that it will need about an additional $1.3 million to maintain operations in the next school year. But, the pending HB 191 would provide the district only an additional $430,590 of that needed cost.

In total, this would mean the district would be about $1 million short in continuing its operations next school year.

  • Estimated 2017-18 Revenue: $70,438,035
  • Estimated 2017-18 Expenses: $71,398,445

Director of operations Brian Patrick said in order to make up for the potential lack of revenue, the district would have to consider cost-cutting options including eliminating programs and teachers.

This year's enrollment numbers play a major role in determining state funding for the next year.

This year GFPS saw an increase in its kindergarten through 8th grade numbers, and a decrease in its high school numbers.

The next community budget meeting is scheduled for March 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Paris Gibson Education Center.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

    Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:38 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:38:33 GMT

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.

  • Gianforte snags Montana's lone congressional seat, apologizes to Jacobs

    Gianforte snags Montana's lone congressional seat, apologizes to Jacobs

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-05-26 05:32:06 GMT

    Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm. 

    Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm. 

  • Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:01:06 GMT
    Alicia AcunaAlicia Acuna

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

  • Special Election Results

    Special Election Results

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:41:40 GMT

    Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm. 

    Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm. 

  • Voters reaction to Giantforte incident

    Voters reaction to Giantforte incident

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:04:36 GMT

    We wanted to know if last night's incident had any impact on voters here in Montana and  what the overall mood of Cascade County voters was. The people we spoke with already had their minds made up.  We asked the people we spoke with, "Did the incedent last night change they way they would vote." Here is what they had to say: "No they didn't because I vote my party and he was in a bad situation," said Kyra Vanisko. "No I looked...

    We wanted to know if last night's incident had any impact on voters here in Montana and  what the overall mood of Cascade County voters was. The people we spoke with already had their minds made up.  We asked the people we spoke with, "Did the incedent last night change they way they would vote." Here is what they had to say: "No they didn't because I vote my party and he was in a bad situation," said Kyra Vanisko. "No I looked...