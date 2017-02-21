GFPS could see less revenue than expenses next year

At tonight's Great Falls Public Schools community budget meeting, Superintendent Tammy Lacey presented the district’s student enrollment and revenue projections.

Based on her presentation, it appears the district will see less revenue than their estimated expenses for next school year as a result of House Bill 191.

This bill deals with inflationary increases for school funding and its currently sitting on Governor Bullock's desk. Until its fate is decided, GFPS can only guess how much revenue it will get from the state.

What the district does know is that it will need about an additional $1.3 million to maintain operations in the next school year. But, the pending HB 191 would provide the district only an additional $430,590 of that needed cost.

In total, this would mean the district would be about $1 million short in continuing its operations next school year.

Estimated 2017-18 Revenue: $70,438,035

Estimated 2017-18 Expenses: $71,398,445

Director of operations Brian Patrick said in order to make up for the potential lack of revenue, the district would have to consider cost-cutting options including eliminating programs and teachers.

This year's enrollment numbers play a major role in determining state funding for the next year.

This year GFPS saw an increase in its kindergarten through 8th grade numbers, and a decrease in its high school numbers.

The next community budget meeting is scheduled for March 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Paris Gibson Education Center.