GFCC Names Greg Horton as New Head Football Coach

I am excited to announce the hiring of Greg Horton for the Head Football Coach Position. Coach Horton is a Great Falls native and alumnus of Great Falls High School. He graduated in the top ten of his class in 2004 while also competing in football, basketball, track & field. Continuing with his education and football career, Greg attended Carroll College and then transferred to Dickinson State University (ND) where he graduated in 2008. Upon graduating, he began working for the Montana Air National Guard and coaching football at Cascade High School. In 2011 he assumed responsibilities as the defensive coordinator at Great Falls Central Catholic High, and in 2014 he took on assistant coaching roles in girls’ basketball and track and field. After earning a master's degree from Montana State University in 2015, he took on a part-time role in the Montana Air National Guard and assumed a position teaching history and psychology at Great Falls Central Catholic. In 2016 he became the head girls’ basketball coach for the Lady Mustangs. Greg is the son of Rick and Laurie Horton and husband to Renzi Horton, who is a teacher and coach at Belt Valley High School. Coach Horton brings a lot of enthusiasm, knowledge and passion for the game of football. We are currently working towards finding assistant coaches to round out the coaching staff for the football team. Please congratulate Coach Greg Horton when you see him! We ask for your continued support through prayer for all of our Mustang Athletic Programs.